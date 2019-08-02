A water main broke at the city of Huntington’s Fuller Springs water well some time in the middle of the night on Wednesday, according to city officials.
They issued a boil water notices for the city because the water pressure was so low, the Huntington Utilities Superintendent Shane Price said. This will remain in effect until they can run several tests on the water and determine it is safe to drink again.
They started receiving calls around 4 a.m. and determined it must have happened in the hours prior to those calls, Price said. An eight-inch C900 pipe split at a hold joint.
“We’re not sure what happened,” Price said. “C900 doesn’t normally do that. It’s the newest and best that people can put in now. It’s the best stuff you can get and we don’t know what caused it, but it may have been defective”
They replaced the pipe and took samples and send them to a lab to be tested.
