Portions of Loop 287 in Lufkin remain shut down several hours after a tanker hauling orange juice came off the northbound flyover and dropped 40 feet into the lanes below.
At 7 a.m., the U.S. Highway 59 northbound flyover has been reopened after the structural damage was cleared by a bridge inspector with the Texas Department of Transportation. The southbound flyover is also open. However, the Loop 287 from North Brentwood Drive to the U.S. 59 Highway exit remains closed.
Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said she hopes the exit will reopen after 9 a.m.
The tanker avoided traffic on the lanes below, but the driver was life flighted to UT Health Tyler after arriving officers pulled him from the mangled cab. Initial reports of the driver’s condition are good, Pebsworth said.
“He is in stable condition, conscious and alert with a fractured pelvis and clavicle,” she said in a press release. “He is undergoing more tests. He will not be identified pending family notification.”
The single-vehicle accident occurred at 1:30 a.m. The cab landed in the southbound lanes below, and the tanker spilled into the northbound lanes.
A hazardous materials crew offloaded the truck’s fuel tank, and the scene smells like a mixture of orange juice and automotive fluid, Pebsworth said.
Lufkin firefighters extinguished smoke and flames that began to spill from the cab.
