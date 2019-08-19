The Lufkin Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Whataburger on North Timberland Drive early Monday morning.
The call came at 3 a.m. and witnesses said the suspect described as a black male wearing a light brown cap, black do-rag over his face, long-sleeved camo T-shirt with a sleeveless black sports jersey with a "3" on the back and dark slacks fled on foot, LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said.
While displaying a black pistol in his waistband, the suspect slid a note over the counter to an employee that read, "Don't make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me."
The suspect then followed the worker behind the counter, got money from both registers and fled toward the rear door. He was carrying a small black bag with a rope handle.
This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
