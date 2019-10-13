I would like to take this time to thank each and everyone for your thoughts and prayers, flowers and food, calls, messages and visits and other things for our family during the loss of our little Robin. Please continue to pray for our family as it is a very, very hard trial that we’re going through, being that it is just a little over a year that we lost her daddy kind of suddenly. Those of you who do not know Robin well, she had brain tumors and had three brain surgeries, chemotherapy and several radiation treatments, among other treatments. She was one brave little girl. She had fought this monster for 5 1/2 years. It began right after her 5th birthday and last week she decided to conquer her battle and that’s when we lost our little angel. She made some trade-ins that day ... she traded a brain tumor in for a princess crown (because she’s the king’s kid); a hospital gown for a white robe; a hospital room for a mansion; and liquid IVs for a feast at the table with her daddy and her papaw; two feet that could barely stand for two feet and legs that will dance on the streets of gold; and a voice and smile to sing in the angel choir. I can hardly imagine how my life will be down here without her, but I know she’s in a lot better place than you and I. We all love and miss you bunches, Robin Machele Havard.
Thanks again for all your thoughts and prayers.
The Havard Family
