This past year has been a wonderful exercise in community engagement, listening and planning for growth as it pertains to the mission of the Angelina Arts Alliance, which is to enrich, entertain and educate our community by presenting and promoting the performing arts.
Since we’ve assumed the artistic programming of the Pines Presents Series, we began a comprehensive, strategic planning process and engaged in numerous activities to engage the public, gain feedback and take steps necessary to advance our mission, serve the needs of the community and ensure that all individuals living in Angelina County have access to the arts and that the programs are representative of the population we serve. This work continues today and is far from over.
These steps are essential to our future success and for the future of our community because the arts mean business, tourism and the overall advancement of our community for the people who live here and for the people who come to visit.
In fact, many arts organizations across the country are going through the very same thing. They are innovating their programs, changing their operating models and taking on more outreach initiatives.
In case you did not watch the Grammy Awards, which aired on TV this past Sunday evening, the South Carolina artists Ranky Tanky won their first Grammy Award for best regional roots album. Ranky Tanky’s music is a celebration of their native Gullah culture and is best described as a combination of jazz, funk, gospel and R&B. You can experience Ranky Tanky live at the Pines Theater on April 21. Tickets begin at only $25.
Also coming to the Pines Theater, we welcome Damien Sneed in “We Shall Overcome” on Feb. 6 for a musical celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Sneed is a renowned composer and musician. We look forward to what will be a phenomenal performance.
Also coming to Lufkin is the international sensation ‘‘Choir of Man’’ on Feb. 8. Join us at the Temple Theater for a rollicking good time of foot stomping, joyful song, dance and plenty of beer as part of the Irish/British pub setting. From the moment the doors open at the theater, the interactive experience begins. Don’t miss what will be a memorable and delightful evening.
These artists represent the highest quality of diverse performing arts the Arts Alliance strives to bring to Lufkin for everyone to enjoy. We hope more people will come see artists at The Pines Theater and the Temple Theater with the fullest expectation that if the Arts Alliance brings it to town, then it must be great.
We look forward to sharing more about our planning process and how the Angelina Arts Alliance is a cornerstone of cultural and economic development, and is making a positive impact on the community with each and every performance.
