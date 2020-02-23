I am sure each of you have had all the cold, wet days you can tolerate for a while. Hopefully all these days will make for a beautiful spring in the days that are just around the corner for us.
I have filled these last three weeks with informative meetings and would like to share with you a couple of discussions I have been privileged to have with dedicated and thoughtful individuals.
My first meeting was with the KASA ladies. “KASA” stands for Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates, which is a volunteer group dedicated to the placement of animals and the education of what can be done to not oversupply our animal shelter.
This group of focused volunteers is doing everything they can to not only educate the public, but also public officials on the need to make a program available to avoid the growth of unwanted puppies, kittens and other homeless offspring of stray animals in our county.
It is a problem, and they are certainly doing their part to make everyone aware of the need to spay and neuter.
I hope that each of you will do your part in helping avoid unwanted litters of kittens and puppies and make a concerted effort to help free our streets and county roads of these breeding targets. Contact Molly James or our Kurth Animal Shelter to get more details. The problem will not go away without all of us being aware and ready to invest in a solution.
The next group meeting I attended was at the invitation of Gen. Mike Taylor regarding the Together with Veterans gathering at the National Guard Armory.
This informative gathering was attended by our district judge, county judge, justice of the peace, social workers, retired military personnel and concerned citizens to discuss the increased risk for suicide among veterans living in our rural areas.
The leadership wanted to make all of us in attendance aware and seek community buy-in to make everyone more aware of the need to join forces and combine our efforts to be successful in the implementation of suicide prevention for our resident veterans.
We are one step ahead of most cities because we are blessed to have the Charlie Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic in Lufkin.
We now need to train community gatekeepers such as you (all citizens), clergy, first responders, teachers and school personnel, and our community college to help identify and refer veterans to the appropriate services.
Taylor and this new task force will soon be available to bring programs to our civic groups. A website has been created and the task force can be reached at TWVpineywoods@mail.com. Please be in prayer and look for a way to be of help to this worthwhile cause.
We were pleased that our sales tax report for the month of February resulted in an increase over the same time last year. We were excited and appreciative after seeing decreases the last few months. We are also proud of our state Rep. Trent Ashby for allowing city manager Keith Wright to appear before Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar, who conducted hearings on the new sales tax laws approved during the last legislative session.
The new law now entitles the online shopper’s city of origin to receive credit for some of the sales tax expended. In the past, if an online shopper ordered an item that was from a box store not established in our city, the sales tax was not credited to our city. The new law now recognizes this issue, and we are extremely pleased that the issue is being addressed.
The cities that will be affected by the new law were naturally opposed to the new law, but those “sweetheart” deals will gradually fade away and the cities where orders were placed will receive the credit.
It is complicated, but we are pleased that Ashby stood firm and represented the city of Lufkin and the issue is now being addressed and improved to our benefit.
Please continue to shop locally and help our merchants stay in business in Lufkin.
We appreciate each and every one of you and we are working night and day to bring more and better jobs to this great city.
Bless each of you and please do something this week to help someone without being asked to do so.
