Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Last week, we showed you a man who stole from Academy in Lufkin with no knowledge of what he was taking. He “got away with” an inventory locating device, but it’s worthless to him, unless his plan was to be able to find the last pair of Nikes on sale before anyone else. We feel confident anonymous tips will have detectives speaking with him soon.
This week’s Crime of the Week suspect couldn’t wait for one of Academy’s regular sales, she simply stole the Nike gear she wanted. Security cameras caught her stuffing shirts under her coat, and possibly down her pants, and filling her bag with leggings.
Speaking of cameras, everyone reading this understands that businesses use security cameras, right? Maybe it’s our relationship with law enforcement that makes us keenly aware of the cameras monitoring our every, move but we thought it was obvious to everyone. Thieves keep giving us material to share with you, so, maybe not.
The thief didn’t get close enough to any of the cameras for us to pull a clear image of her face, but she’ll be recognized in the video by those who know her.
She’s black, has long, curly hair, and was wearing a black, hooded puffer coat (all the better to steal from you with), black and white vertical striped leggings, and white tennis shoes. She smokes — real cigarettes, not a vape —and was a passenger in a silver Kia Optima. The car is a 2010-13 year model and was driven by another woman.
At 639TIPS.com you can watch the security videos and submit a crime-solving tip. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
