Zavalla ISD will close Thursday and Friday because of “excessive illness.”
“We have been experiencing illness on the elementary campus the past several weeks,” Superintendent Ricky Oliver said. “We had our custodial staff deep clean and set off ‘disinfectant bombs’ during the school holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day and will do the same (Thursday) and Friday.”
The elementary school saw 35 absences on Tuesday and 43 absences on Wednesday (27%) in pre-K through fifth grade.
The junior high and high school campuses faired better yesterday with 12 out Tuesday and 11 out Wednesday.
Oliver said the school plans on also cleaning and disinfecting its buses.
