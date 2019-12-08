The outfield at the Angelina College Lady Roadrunner softball field is pretty roomy, with quite a bit of space in the power alleys.
Fortunately, Lady ’Runner head coach Josh Barnes has found another player who can cover plenty of ground in a short time.
Woodville’s Reagan Smith, a multi-sport athlete from Woodville High School, has signed her letter of intent to join the Lady Roadrunners beginning in the fall of 2020.
Barnes cited both Smith’s personality and abilities when explaining how his new outfielder will fit in with the program.
“She’s another high character person, and she’s a very good athlete as well,” Barnes said. “She throws left and bats right, she’s athletic and she’s tough.
“We’re excited to have her. Her potential and athletic abilities are off the charts, and we know she’s going to come in here and work and push everybody else, and that’s what we’re looking forward to the most. She has leadership qualities in her ability to push other people around her to be better.”
Smith, who plans to major in elementary education, joins former Lady Eagles teammate Kaitlyn Odom, who’s currently a member of the Lady ’Runner squad. Smith said Odom and the other Lady Roadrunners made her feel she was already part of the team from the beginning.
“They were very welcoming when I first came to see a practice, and I’ve played softball with Kaitlyn (Odom) since I was little,” Smith said. “I’ll get to play with her for at least one year, so I know that will be fun.
“Coach Barnes really welcomed me here. He went to some of my games, and he made me feel like he wanted me here.”
Smith added that the AC softball program’s run in the 2019 national tournament — the team finished as national runners-up — also had its appeal, along with the school’s East Texas location.
“AC is also close to home, and that means a lot to me,” Smith said. “Last year, the (Lady Roadrunners) team went really far in the national tournament, and I believe they can do it again.
“I’d like to be here when it happens.”
Smith’s parents are Shonda and Brett Smith of Woodville.
