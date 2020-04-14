Each week, Crime Stoppers profiles a wanted person or an unsolved crime, and we offer cash rewards for anonymous, crime-solving tips. To be rewarded, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, assist in an arrest or the recovery of stolen property or illegal narcotics, and concern information not already known to law enforcement.
When we request assistance in solving a crime or finding a wanted person, the information is presented in many forms (TV, newspapers, websites, social media, radio). In a short time, thousands of people see the request and many of those people possess information that might help but only the first crime-solving tip received can be rewarded.
This week’s Crime of the Week articles would have profiled a felon wanted in Angelina County. As we posted the warrant information, a peace officer found and arrested the man; the arrest was not related to a Crime Stoppers tip. Now that an arrest has occurred, no tips are needed and no reward can be paid. This illustrates the importance of not delaying to submit a tip.
Although this week’s would-be Crime of the Week person has been arrested, Crime Stoppers will accept anonymously submitted information regarding other wanted persons and unsolved felony crimes. If you know the current location of a wanted felon or unsolved crime in the counties of Angelina, Houston, Trinity or Tyler, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward.
The entire Crime Stoppers process is handled without identifying the tipster. No one — not Crime Stoppers, not law enforcement, and not the community — knows a tipster’s identity.
