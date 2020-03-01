Nataki Stewart would like to share some of his experiences with the Angelina College soccer program and the entire East Texas community.
Some of those experiences include playing for — and winning — championships.
AC has named Stewart the new head coach for the Lady Roadrunner and Roadrunner soccer programs, and his own experiences in Region XIV, one of the toughest conferences in all of junior college athletics, ensured he hit the pitch running. In his first week, the current players already were on the field in early-morning practices before classes began.
“The biggest thing is right now in the spring, fall starts right now,” Stewart said. “That’s the approach we have to take. The games aren’t won in August. They’re won through training in the spring. I strongly believe, for our freshmen especially, that spring is the time they grow the most, both on and off the field — athletically and academically. Spring is the time we use to get faster and stronger while working on the technical aspects.
“Time in the fall is so precious. You have no time to focus on the smaller things, so we’ll use the spring to do that.”
Stewart inherits a 4-year-old AC program on a steady climb. The Lady Roadrunners qualified for the conference tournament in each if its first four years, and in 2019, the Roadrunner men won the program’s first playoff game.
“I’ve met the players, including some of the freshman, and I’m very impressed and excited to build on that,” Stewart said. “The biggest thing for us right now is to set standards and expectations for our kids to meet, and once those values are underpinned, we’ll start to see those championship moments. From a recruiting standpoint, this is a very prime location, and with what Angelina College has to offer its students, I feel we’ll be able to get the best possible local kids here.
“Our goal as we implement our values and build our culture will be to build a team that consistently challenges for championships.”
Stewart, originally from Jamaica, boasts a background that includes two years as a player at San Jacinto College in Houston, where he helped lead the Coyotes to consecutive appearances in the Region XIV conference tournament finals. From there, Stewart transferred to the University of St. Thomas, where he became an NAIA scholar-athlete and led the Celt defense to a No. 7 ranking nationally, the program’s first Red River Athletic Conference title and an appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.
Stewart’s coaching resume also boasts plenty of winning. After helping establish the women’s program at St. Thomas, Stewart and his group advanced to the conference championship game in 2014. Working as the men’s assistant in 2015, Stewart guided the Celts to an 8-0 record in conference play.
Stewart then joined the staff at Stephen F. Austin State University for two years, where the team recorded a combined 25-13-1 record overall along with a 17-5 record in conference play. During his stint at SFA, the Ladyjacks reached back-to-back conference finals. Stewart helped coached five 1st Team All-Conference players, two Midfielder-of-Year players, eight All-Tournament players and four players who are currently playing professionally overseas. The Ladyjacks also earned the USC Team Academic Award for excellence in the classroom in both of Stewart’s seasons.
In his first head coaching stint at Murray State College (Oklahoma), Stewart led the women’s soccer program to a 14-5-1 record and a spot in the Region II semifinals in 2019. His Lady Aggies also set records in the classroom by maintaining a 3.40 GPA with seven NJCAA All-Americans, two United Soccer Coaches Academic All-Americans and four All-Region awards.
Stewart described his match-time coaching approach as “Start from the back and move forward.”
“From a coaching standpoint, we believe in building from the back, playing through midfield and being very creative and dynamic in the final third,” Stewart said. “We’ll be very defensive-minded, because great defense leads to creative offense.”
Stewart said his familiarity with the rigors of competing in Region XIV will help him prepare student/athletes for more than what occurs on the pitch.
“We want recruits with a great desire, that winning mentality and a blue-collar work ethic,” Stewart said. “Outside of that for us, of course we want to win, but we also want to win in the classroom, too. For us, it’s the whole package: The athletic ability, but the academic ability is also a big piece for us.”
Stewart, his wife Areli and son Mateo live in Lufkin.
