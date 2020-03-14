Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said his agency will allow Texas schools to continue to provide meals to students even if temporarily closed due to coronavirus.
"Whether it's Hurricane Harvey or coronavirus, if a school decides to shut down, they need the flexibility to keep serving students the best way they see fit," Miller said. "We're here to support our schools so they can serve their students the best way they see fit. It's all about common sense and local control."
The waiver from the federal government allows the Texas Department of Agriculture the authority to grant schools the “freedom” on a case-by-case basis to provide meals on an individual basis while the school is closed.
“This is intended to curb the spread of coronavirus through social distancing while ensuring children continue to have access to school meals,” a press release states.
Social concern across the nation had been mounting as schools were closing by the hundreds. Parents and community members wanted to know what would happen to children who relied on this assistance for nourishment.
Any school wishing to provide meals after closure should apply through the TDA to be reimbursed.
“TDA is working closely with federal partners to provide program flexibilities from USDA that would allow schools to more easily and safely offer meals to students during a potential closure,” the press release states. “These flexibilities support schools and childcare centers who elect to continue meal service. Like many others, TDA encourages all program operators to share good hygiene practices and actively engage in contingency planning to respond appropriately to any disruption in operations.”
For the latest on TDA response to this developing situation, visit texasagriculture.gov and SquareMeals.org/coronavirus.
