The 2019-20 Angelina College Roadrunner men’s basketball team would like to introduce itself to the community, and to do so, the players and coaches are inviting the public to the “Basketball Tipoff Bonanza” as part of the ’Runners’ season opener on Tuesday at Shands Gymnasium.
The Roadrunners, picked in preseason polls to finish first in the conference’s South Zone, will host McLennan College in the regular-season opener for both teams.
Along with what promises to be an exciting game, the Bonanza will begin at 5:30 p.m. and offer free food and drinks to fans while supplies last. In addition, there will be bounce houses and other activities outside AC’s Activity Center, with food trucks such as Holy Smoke BBQ, among others.
At halftime, the college will honor longtime supporter and sponsor Brookshire Brothers.
The Roadrunners and Highlanders will tip off at 7 p.m.
The game will be live streamed at angelinaathletics.com.
