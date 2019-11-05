The Lufkin High School Panther Band earned first place overall in Class 5A at Saturday’s National Association of Military Marching Bands State Military Marching Contest at Stephen F. Austin State University.
The Panther Band earned first division superior ratings from all five judges and also earned a first-place ranking in Class 5A from all five judges, culminating in the overall first place.
“I am so proud of our students and their performance on Saturday at NAMMB!” said Panther Band director George Little. “The students really focused on doing their best more so than on winning. We had our best performance of the year, and we are very happy with the results.”
Other 5A bands in attendance were, in order of performance, Whitehouse, Montgomery, Huntsville, Vidor, Lindale, Jacksonville and Cleveland.
NAMMB’s purpose is to “promote and preserve the military precision style of performance among marching bands in America, and to encourage the superior performance of traditional march music from the band literature,” according to the organization’s mission statement.
There are only about 70 high school marching bands in Texas that still perform military-style marching.
There are two more chances to see a full performance of the band’s award-winning drill. The band will perform the drill at halftime Friday for the final game of the regular season against Waller and on Saturday at Honor America Night.
For questions about Honor America Night, call the LHS band office at 630-4353.
