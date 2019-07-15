Hello. I pray your summer is going well. Mine is just awesome. I’ve got two grandkids from Tulsa staying with us and they are such special blessings. I didn’t know my life could be this wonderful.
This has been such a season of change. The Legislature met this year and made many changes affecting property taxes and appraisals of property. Our own state Rep. Trent Ashby authored some much-needed legislation that is now law. Many thanks to Trent. Later this month, the property tax department and I will be attending a workshop in which our tax attorneys will break it all down to what it means for our office and our citizens.
As I often do, I need to brag about my staff. The 17 ladies who work for us in the Tax Office are amazing and ethical women. They know their jobs and they perform them well. And talk about dedicated; they go over and above to help our citizens.
We are servants to our citizens. We are not doing any of you a favor. You are the reason our office exists. Please feel free to ask for a supervisor if you feel you are not getting the service you deserve. By the same token, please express your appreciation for exceptional customer service.
If you are going to sell a vehicle to an individual, call us to get the best advice on what steps to take. If you are going to buy a vehicle from an individual, call us to get advice on what you should look out for. Use the safe exchange zone at the sheriff’s office when buying from or selling to a stranger.
If you are buying property, please check with us to see if there are delinquent taxes on the property. If there are, you also will be purchasing the liability for the back taxes. Be especially careful with mobile homes.
Remember, we are here to help and serve. Have a blessed and wonderful summer. Until next time.
