Angelina County residents have a chance to help their neighbors by donating to the East Texas Giving Day, which opens online at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“Giving Day is happening at an unprecedented time of need,” Kyle Penney, president of East Texas Communities Foundation, said in a press release.
“Nonprofits are responding to an increased demand for services in their communities, meanwhile donations have slowed due to the postponement of public fundraising events due to concerns of the community spread of the coronavirus.”
The event runs from 6 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday, and is online only. By picking nonprofits that have found matching funds, donors can double the amount actually being donated. The minimum donation being accepted is $10.
For those interested and able, there are nine Angelina County nonprofits they can choose from, each benefiting different causes.
The Angelina College Foundation helps develop financial resources and promotes public support for the college.
“The Angelina College Foundation has joined this campaign to help change the lives of students,” Mary King, a board member of the foundation said. “This opportunity has come at a critical time during the COVID-19 crisis, and increased student need has grown significantly. Contributions will be used to assist with the Emergency Aid Fund for students and aid them in their goal of attaining a college education.”
The Coalition is attempting to eliminate the use of harmful substances, they said on the ETX Giving Day website. They are asking for funds to help their Drug-Free All-Stars program, which is a group of high school seniors who are alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free “role-models.” Much of the program is not supported by state grants, they said.
Harold’s House, the East Texas Alliance for Children, attempts to lessen children’s suffering from the trauma of abuse. This donation would help the organization provide forensics interviews, medical exams, family services including advocacy, counseling referrals and court accompaniment and community education.
The House of Compassion of Lufkin helps homeless individuals and families by providing clothing, hygiene items, shoes, diapers, blankets and more. They also provide shelter when it’s needed on an emergency basis.
The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County provides services that improve animal welfare and supports homeless animals through the adoption program. The rescue was struggling in January before COVID-19 hit, but now are struggling even more to provide the resources needed to care for the county’s homeless animals.
“From March 09, 2020 to June 30, 2020, the shelter is projected to lose 66% of its $65,000 in budgeted income,” Kristy Bice, the executive director of the rescue, said.
“Our largest fundraiser of the year, the Dog Days of Summer golf tournament, which was to occur early summer has been postponed. Since we have had to shut down programs and services to the public, customers cannot adopt companion animals nor access spay/neuter surgery services at the moment.”
Jeepin for Jesus’ goal is to spread the love of Christ to the offroading community. They provide free Bibles and water and teach people about the teachings of Christ. They’re asking for donations to help give free water, snacks and decals.
Junior Achievement of Angelina County is preparing young people to succeed in the global economy by teaching students how to manage money, the traits to be an entrepreneur and to operate in the workforce. Last year they said they reached 4,800 local students. COVID-19 has forced the organization to shift gears and provide educational materials to each student at home, they said.
"It won’t be 'business as usual' for a while, but we are no less committed to our mission and the students we inspire," JA director Staci Hodges said. "While East Texas Giving Day looks a little different this year, we are asking you to support our efforts to reach students regardless of where they are. Your support matters so much to our students — now more than ever."
Love In the Name of Christ is an organization that unites Christian churches to actively serve people in their community who are in need. The Lufkin chapter has been able to help people from across denominational lines to get basic needs such as food and clothing as well as life skills training and mentoring where they can.
The Zavalla Area Ministry is a small organization that has focused on the needs of Zavalla residents. With more than 70% of the city’s population at or below the poverty line, they try to improve resident’s quality of life and meet spiritual, physical and financial needs. They desperately need a new building for their resale shop; the home the own and operate out of is old and needs expensive repairs.
''Since our resale shop has been closed due to the quarantine for the past six weeks we have lost over half of our income,'' Linda King said. ''We are still meeting the needs of our community financially as they arise. Also we are desperately in need of a new building to house our retail shop, as the old building is in need of extensive repairs. All donations will be greatly appreciated, no matter the amount.''
"Our goal in hosting East Texas Giving Day is to reach new donors and give them simple access to support local causes," Penney said. "With so much news focused on what has been taken away from us because of social distancing, Giving Day is an opportunity to virtually come together and join forces to better our communities."
