Authorities transported two to the hospital following a crash on First Street Tuesday afternoon.
Scanner traffic indicated the crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of South First Street, in front of Taco Casa. A Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended a Hyundai Tucson in the outside southbound lane, an officer on the scene said.
The driver and a young passenger in the Hyundai were both taken from the scene in a Lufkin Fire ambulance. Both complained of head pains, an officer on the scene said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Lufkin police took the driver of the Chevrolet into custody on the scene for traffic violations. As of Tuesday afternoon he has not been booked into the Angelina County Jail. He appeared to be uninjured in the crash.
Both were towed from the scene with extensive damages to the Hyundai’s back and the Chevrolet’s front. Traffic in the southbound lane was slowed as both lanes were closed while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. Drivers continued along in the middle lane.
In addition to the Lufkin Police Department and Lufkin Fire Department, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
