Today is the deadline to register for the 2020 Say What! Action Summit.
The summit is scheduled for March 21 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. The summit is a free youth leadership training focused on helping 6th- to 12th-grade youth in schools and communities #LiveTheLife tobacco-free.
All the prevention education, team building and networking are peer-led, and there are service-learning opportunities that create and reinforce advocacy skills.
The summit is hosted by the Texas School Safety Center in partnership with The Coalition, and participants will receive free training, free breakfast and lunch and a free T-shirt. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. The registration fees, training materials and meals are covered.
Check-in/breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and the event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To register, go to txsaywhat.com/summits. For more information, or any questions, please contact The Coalition at 634-9308 or visit angelinacoalition.org.
Lufkin Texas Exes
The Lufkin Texas Exes will celebrate Texas Independence Day with a social event for all of alumni, former students and friends of University of Texas at Austin.
The Texas Independence Day Social will celebrate and express our pride in the state of Texas, which had the foresight to establish a quote “University of the first class” in the Texas Constitution.
The social and scholarship fundraiser for 2020 scholarships for Angelina County high school students to attend the University of Texas at Austin will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Haglund Law Firm, P.C. offices, 107 W. Kerr Ave.
Scholarship donations will be accepted. RSVP to the Haglund Law Firm at 639-0007 or lcordray@haglundlaw.com, but come on Monday whether you’ve RSVP’d or not.
Angelina County A&M Mothers’ Club
The Angelina County A&M Mothers’ Club Scholarship application for the 2020-21 school year is now available.
Any Texas A&M University student from Angelina County who has completed 60 credit hours may apply. You can request an application by sending an email to Laura Scott at lscott@huntingtonisd.com. The application and supporting documents are due by 6 p.m. April 13.
GriefShare
GriefShare seminars will be from 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the back parking lot annex of Timber Creek Church every Tuesday through April 28.
This is a 13-week grief support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants may join at any time. A one-time fee of $20 covers the cost of the workbook.
For more info, visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
Leadership Tomorrow
The next generation of East Texas leaders can now apply for the chance to be a part of the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-21 during their junior year of high school.
Applications can be downloaded at lufkintexas.org/main/leadership-tomorrow, along with a brochure showcasing more info about the annual program. The applications also are available at high school counselors’ offices and the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. The deadline to apply is April 3.
Leadership Tomorrow, hosted by the Chamber, is a seven-month program designed for high school, private school, charter school and home school juniors in Angelina County.
Students have the benefit of learning about Angelina County firsthand, exploring possible career opportunities that exist in this area, and giving back to the community through volunteer service and projects.
The class year will begin with a reception in October to welcome students and to thank their sponsors. During the following seven months, students will attend a total of five sessions that focus on social services, health care, education, quality of life, local economy, financial services and government in Angelina County. During this time, the students also will work on three community volunteer projects and close out the year with graduation in April.
For more information, contact Ashley Berry, director of Leadership Programs at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or 634-6644.
Junior League of Lufkin
The Junior League of Lufkin’s Touch a Truck event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
This is a free event and a unique opportunity for children to explore all types of vehicles, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation and delivery.
Children will be allowed to touch their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel and meet the people who help to build, protect and serve this community.
Games, activities and food trucks will be available. A $5 wristband for kids includes face painting, bounce houses, petting zoo, pony rides and games.
For more information, contact Sarah Alvis at touchatruck@juniorleagueoflufkin.org or 337-351-9459, or visit juniorleagueoflufkin.org.
Relay For Life of Angelina County
Relay For Life of Angelina County is set for May 1 at Angelina College. This year’s theme is “Focus on the Mission.”
Starting in February, meetings will be scheduled for the second Monday of each month leading up to the event.
Janice Huffman will lead the event this year, which is being held at Angelina College for the first time.
A traditional opening ceremony will be held that includes the Survivor and Caregiver Lap. Entertainment, games and activities will be planned throughout the evening.
A Luminaria Ceremony is tentatively scheduled for around 9 a.m. or 9:30 a.m., which gives time to reflect on those we have lost, those who are battling or those who have overcome their fight with cancer.
For more information or to find out how to get involved, call the ACS office at 634-2940 or email Kim Herman at kim.herman@cancer.org.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
