The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball team will host one of its three home Fall Ball games today, with the ’Runners facing TCS Postgrad at Roadrunner Field on the AC campus.
AC’s other home stands include Wharton College at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 and Alvin College at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. The team also will play at Stephen F. Austin University on Oct. 19.
In addition, the Roadrunners will send several players to the JUCO All-Star game in Fort Worth on Sept. 27 and 28, and the team will participate in the Fall Conference Tournament in Tyler from Oct. 3-6.
Traditionally, AC head coach Jeff Livin has used the fall schedule as a way to give the incoming players a look while facing competition other than intrasquad scrimmages. The games also serve as evaluation time in preparation for finalizing the spring roster.
For the full fall baseball schedule, visit angelinaathletics.com.
Today’s game against TCS Postgrad starts at 1 p.m.
