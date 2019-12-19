Lufkin Panther pitcher Cy Murphy showed a real knack during his 2019 junior year for getting hitters out. The right-hander allowed opponents to hit just .208 against him, and he helped lead the Pack to runners-up finish in district play.
On Wednesday, Murphy signed his official letter of intent to join the Angelina College Roadrunners’ baseball team beginning in the fall of 2020.
“I’m excited to play for Coach (Jeff) Livin,” Murphy said. “He’s got a history of developing pitchers, and I think this will be a great move to help me develop more.”
Murphy said he doesn’t care whether he gets his time on the mound as a starter or reliever once he joins the Roadrunners.
“I feel like I bring some movement and weak-contact stuff, and I’ll hopefully be able to work out of any jams,” Murphy said. “Anything Coach Livin wants me to do.”
In 2019, Murphy appeared in 12 games and pitched 48.67 innings. Murphy finished with a 7-2 record and an ERA of 2.88, striking out a total of 51 batters.
He credited his coaches’ methods for helping him realize his goal of playing collegiately.
“We have a great off-season program, and we’ve had some great years the past couple of seasons,” Murphy said. “I feel I’ve developed enough to play at the next level.”
Murphy’s brother Dylan spent two years with the Roadrunners after his high school career at Lufkin.
Murphy is the son of Gabriela and Chuck Murphy.
