Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Few criminals fall into the “smart” category. Most leave behind evidence or commit a crime from which they cannot gain, and that describes this week’s Crime of the Week suspects.
On Sept. 24, three uneducated criminals forced their way into Lufkin High School and stole 19 laptop computers. They covered their faces, likely believing that would protect them from security cameras, but, apparently, didn’t think to park their car out of sight or to conceal their physical appearances to prevent someone figuring out who they are.
Their ignorance also shined through in their choice of loot. The computers they stole were Apple’s MacBook Pro, which are tied to iCloud accounts and, like an iPhone, cannot be readily used without first being deregistered from the owner’s account.
The investigating officers identified the vehicle used by the criminals as a gold, 2005 to 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix. Since Pontiac closed shop and fewer Grand Prix are roaming the streets, finding who owns the car might be the quickest way to solving the burglary.
At 639TIPS.com, you’ll find video from the school. If you know who committed the crime, know who owns the vehicle, or know what happened to the stolen property, submit a tip through the website or call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that assist the investigation might be eligible for a reward. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster — no one, not even Crime Stoppers, knows the identity of those who submit tips.
