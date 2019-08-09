Three mass shootings in a little more than a week. Two in a single day. We keep rewinding the same bad movie.
Why does this keep happening?
Let’s run through the standard list of blaming points — the usual suspects, if you will:
Mental health care problems. Extreme ideologies running not just left and right, but all over the map. Bad parenting. Video games. Too many guns. Not enough Jesus. Racism. Hate speech. Political division.
Did we miss any?
With every blaming point comes a “solution.” There’s a list of those, too. Ban video games. Ban guns. Sell more guns. Arm more people (including teachers). Universal health care to include better access to mental health treatments.
Those aren’t anywhere near the entire list of suggestions.
There’s no singular reason for any of the killings, so there certainly isn’t a singular answer. It’s a bad combination of a lot of things. The cause of one tragedy may not be the same in another.
Multiple issues will take multiple solutions, meaning each possible cause needs the right people investigating. I wouldn’t want a neurosurgeon diagnosing my knee problem. I prefer having someone knowledgeable in a specific area doing the work. It’s why we refer to them as “specialists.” Get enough of those coming together with real ideas, and we might see some progress.
Yes, there are lots of suggestions (and I have nothing new to offer) usually coming from knee-jerk reactions. We rarely hear any of them until immediately following the tragedy. Then, those proposed “fixes” are all we hear.
So after enduring these killings time and again, what have we as a country decided to do about about any of it?
Nothing. Not one thing. Every time “it” happens, we get the same collective shrugs and “Oh, well” sighs. Thoughts and prayers are great, but they always come afterward. Clearly, they aren’t enough. We’re good at the reactive, not so great with the proactive.
Have we given up? Has everyone just decided there’s nothing we can do about it?
We can’t do anything? Give me a break. My third-grade math teacher wouldn’t let me get by with such a lame excuse. She’d make me keep trying until I got it right.
Have we forgotten who we are as a country? Man, this is America. We’ve blasted through mountains to lay roads. We’ve strung railroad tracks from coast-to-coast and border-to-border. We learned how to fly and took that knowledge all the way to the moon and far into space. We survived a civil war the likes of which has destroyed weaker countries. We helped win the two biggest wars in world history. We’ve found cures for diseases and made medical discoveries bordering on miraculous. Our inventions have contributed to the well-being of all mankind.
Don’t tell me we “can’t do” anything.
Try something. If it doesn’t work, try something else. Try it knowing we will never, ever eradicate every murder. It’s an innate characteristic of some humans. There will always be someone willing and ready to kill for no reason. Just this week, a man stabbed four people to death. Since he didn’t use a gun, there wasn’t as much uproar. No one is calling for a knife ban. Killers want to kill, and they’ll find a way.
But can’t we at least try making it a little harder for them to accomplish their goals? Pay closer attention to any possible warning signs? Make it as tough to purchase a weapon as it is to get a driver’s license or apply for a job?
Responsible, law-abiding folks aren’t going to mind background checks or waiting periods. We’re more than willing to suffer a little inconvenience when we know the reason behind it. If it will limit the number of weapons getting into the wrong hands, I’m personally 100% behind it. Every shooting stopped is another group of innocent people who get to keep living.
We’d be fine if our political leaders stopped pandering to special interest groups. We wouldn’t feel as if they’re willing to trade lives for votes. It would be great if those in power stopped blocking legislation in an effort to appease a specific crowd.
Can we make some kind of effort — any kind of effort — toward letting us go to the movies, concerts, school and even church without wondering if we or our loved ones will get back home safely?
Can’t do anything? Whatever.
The only thing this country can’t do — especially now — is nothing.
