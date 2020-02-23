Angelina College instructors are offering rewards for excellent writing.
Open to both college and high school students, the Student Writing Excellence contest will award cash prizes for works composed for English classes.
The deadline for submissions is Saturday.
The contest is open to all English students enrolled at Angelina College, but there’s also a separate category for area high school students from the 32 schools within the college’s 13-county service area.
“If the student has completed a junior or senior English class — even if they’re not a dual-credit student — he or she can enter something they’ve written for that class,” Renee Williams, AC English instructor, said. “Even if they’re not planning to attend AC, they’re still part of our community and we want to help them display their skills.
“I think our entire community will be very proud of its students.”
The criteria for submissions include any work written for an English class during the 2019 calendar year and for which students already have received a grade.
The four categories include Freshman Composition (anything written for an ENGL1301 or 1302 course); Research Argument (written at the end of one of the aforementioned courses); Literary Analysis (typically written for a sophomore-level English class); and High School works.
Each level of submissions will offer prizes of $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.
In March, AC’s English faculty — the judges for the contest — will host an awards banquet to recognize participants. In addition, Williams said the hope is to have all entries published and displayed in the Angelina College library.
Judging for the contest will take place Saturday through March 14. The awards banquet is scheduled for March 21 on the AC campus.
Students may submit their own work, or teachers may submit on the student’s behalf, using the online submission form on AC’s website under “Roadrunner News.”
“We’d love to see students getting excited about English classes,” Williams said.
For more information, contact Williams at rwilliams@angelina.edu.
