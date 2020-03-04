A Lufkin High School graduate was killed in a Tuesday night shooting in Tyler.
Armani Jewel Fields, 19, was shot and killed after what Tyler Police believe was a drug deal between three people, according to a press release from the police department.
Tristan Craig, 20, also was shot, but drove himself to the hospital where he is now in stable condition, according to the release.
Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday Tyler Police and Fire responded to the Foundry Apartments at 3400 Varsity in reference to a shooting. The apartment complex is near the University of Texas at Tyler campus. Emergency personnel found two victims at the northeast corner of the complex, both had been shot, according to the statement from the police department.
EMS also found and transferred a woman who was shot in her apartment, according to the statement. The department’s release said police don’t believe she was involved in the altercation. She is in the hospital in stable condition. Police have not released her identity.
Police located several weapons at the scene. The department’s press release also stated police know the identity of the third person involved in the shooting who ran away from the scene, although they do not believe there is a further threat to the community.
The case is under investigation. The department’s release asked for anyone with more information to call police at (903) 531-1000 or call the Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.