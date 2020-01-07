Pineywoods Community Academy, the city of Lufkin and Kurth Memorial Library have teamed up to improve the traffic flow before and after school. Some parents, however, are not happy.
A letter signed by PCA Director Ken Vaughn and Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright said that traffic flow between 7-8:15 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. on South Raguet will be one way only beginning today.
In addition, any use of library premises (parking lot and inside facilities) for private use would result in a class C misdemeanor citation or a criminal trespass warning, and Lufkin Police Department officers will be present on library premises to enforce this.
“We’re trying to improve the pick-up process that’s going on at the school so that it could be more expedient, faster,” Wright said.
Student safety is the bottom line of the efforts, PCA Assistant Director Monica Gunter said.
“It’s a great thing that everybody is working together,” Gunter said. “That’s the one thing we all have in common and we’re all working toward — student safety.”
Some parents are choosing not to follow the direction of the school and circumvent the lines by many means, including through the library parking lot, “which ends up flooding the library with vehicles and kids and basically shuts it down,” Wright said.
The library has received complaints from patrons and has had to work around other types of activities that disrupt the performance and the ability of the library to serve its patrons, Wright said.
Library Director Lorraine Simoneau said this has been on ongoing security issue for several years that has multiplied as PCA’s student population has grown. She said library staff has had to break up at least three group fights.
“The people who use the library are of all ages, and we have adults that are afraid to come into this building,” Simoneau said. “We’ve had to escort seniors out of the building. It’s just that there are a lot of kids who are not supervised in our parking lot. It’s not safe.”
Simoneau said there are students congregating and playing in the parking lot, even climbing up the side of the building, as well as parents parking, stopping and taking up space.
The use of library services by students is allowed. However, it is library policy that any child under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, year round.
“We’re just trying to address some safety and security issues,” she said. “That’s really the only purpose. It’s not to deter anybody from using the library. The library is intended to be used.”
Trent Burfine is one parent that is concerned about the ramifications of the policies. He said he doesn’t really have “a dog in the fight” because he lives nearby and walks his children to school.
“The library is a public facility, which means they can’t ban people from coming over there because it’s a city/government facility,” he said. “They keep throwing up all these obstacles and roadblocks making it more and more difficult because they don’t want any kids coming over there after school.”
He said he believes the policy will be a deterrent for kids to use the library’s services.
“Kids should be able to leave school and go to the library, and if they have to sit in the library doing their homework for an hour while they’re waiting for their parents to pick them up. That’s what the library’s supposed to be for,” he said.
The city has also built another parking lot over the holidays near the Boys & Girls Club Swim Center for PCA staff to use. Gunter said staff will park there, and that would leave the current staff parking lot open for pick-ups and drop-offs.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Gunter said. “The parents who are no longer going to be able to park in the library parking lot now have this parking lot here that’s closer to the building to be able to park in.”
While the change may be confusing for some parents and drivers who regularly use South Raguet during those times, the one-way traffic change is designed to improve traffic flow and safety in the area, city of Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said.
“We are going to have several representatives from the police department out, and the school is going to supply quite a few of their employees to try to educate people and provide them hands-on guidance,” Williamson said.
The new one-way flow of traffic during the morning and afternoon drop-offs will help remedy some of the congestion that has become an issue, Gunter said.
“We’re just all going to need to be patient, but it’ll be better, safer,” she said.
