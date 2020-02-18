Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Some thieves use magician-level sleight of hand to take what they want, but they rarely end up featured by Crime Stoppers. If Crime Stoppers shows your work, you’re no more a pro than this week’s Crime of the Week suspects.
On Jan. 13, a man and woman stole from Cavender’s Boot City in Lufkin. They spent about 15 minutes wondering the store, picking up merchandise and not returning it to the shelves, and ducking into the restroom before leaving without purchasing anything. Employees sensed something was wrong and checked the restrooms and watched security videos after the suspects left. They found empty boxes for Nocona brand wallets and missing merchandise in the women’s shirts section.
The security videos show the suspects to be light-skinned; employees described them as Hispanic. The woman was much shorter than the man and wore her long, black hair pulled back into a high ponytail. The man, also dark-headed, had a full beard, wore his hair pulled back into a stubby ponytail, and had a straight-line pattern shaved into the hair on the sides of his head. He had a chain, similar to a wallet chain, hanging from his left hip and his black, satin-look jacket had what might be a signature embroidered on the back in gold thread. The pair drove a tan Chevrolet four-door car, possibly an Impala or a Malibu.
Visit 639TIPS.com to see portions of the security videos and anonymously submit information that could help solve the crime. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
