The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Thursday required the city of Diboll public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of today.
Anyone with questions concerning this matter may contact Josh Richard at 829-3526 or call city hall at 829-4757.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.