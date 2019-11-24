Travis Henson’s swat of a Rangers’ shot with 20 seconds to play in overtime helped preserve the Angelina College Roadrunners’ 78-75 win in Saturday’s conference opener at Shands Gymnasium.
With the ’Runners’ clinging to a 76-75 lead and the clock winding down, Henson rose above the rim to reject Kilgore’s Tysen Banks’ shot, and AC’s Christyon Eugene grabbed the rebound. Draylon Brown knocked down a pair of free throws with 13 seconds to play in the extra frame, and Dwight Simon sealed the win with a steal in the paint as the clock ticked down to zeros.
The wild finish seemed fitting for a game in which the largest lead for either team after the beginning of the second half was four points. Eugene’s short jumper with 1:42 to play in regulation tied the game at 70-70, and defensive stops from both teams forced the extra period.
Henson led the Roadrunners with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 big blocks. Eugene added 15 points and 3 assists, and Simon finished with 10 points and 6 boards.
Cameron Gooden led the Rangers with 22 points; Rodrigue Andela added 17.
The Roadrunners (2-5, 1-0) will take a break from conference play to host this week’s Lufkin Coca-Cola Thanksgiving Classic beginning on Thursday. Eight teams will play 11 games over three days of tournament action.
Thursday’s schedule features Howard College vs. Navarro College at 3 p.m., Southwestern Christian College vs. New Mexico Junior College at 5 p.m. and the Roadrunners vs. Louisiana Christian Prep at 7 p.m.
