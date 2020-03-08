The Coalition recently held its annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon to recognize businesses in the community that value drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free workplaces.
The luncheon featured Dr. Steven H. Kelder, distinguished professor at UT Health and co-director at the Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living, as the keynote speaker. He offered insight into the e-cigarette/JUUL epidemic, providing members of the business community with information about the dangers of vaping products.
The Coalition also recognized several businesses in attendance for their continued commitment to drug-free workplaces. Special recognition was given to the Drug-Free Business Partnership’s new and upgraded members.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy lifelong choices for the community.
The Coalition is one of the oldest substance abuse prevention community coalitions in the United States. For information about participating in the Drug-Free Business Partnership, call The Coalition at 634-9308.
