Lord, I love this time of year. In the past few weeks, I’ve already experienced all those amazing events the new school year brings. I’ve covered sports, watched the bands and drill teams perform and hung out with some pretty great kids who are very good at what they do. They’ve worked hard, and their effort shows in every performance.
It’s all a joy to behold.
Getting kids involved in activities has been a big deal for as long as I can remember. Going back to my days in Pee Wee football and Little League, I can preach the virtues of those and other activities.
Bless those parents who put themselves through this. All the driving back and forth, the out-of-town occasions and the overall expenses involved. (Anybody priced a new trombone lately? Those things ain’t cheap.)
There are numerous reasons for getting kids involved in extracurricular activities, whether or not it’s sports-related. Some of those reasons are actually legit.
Others? Not so much.
One benefit of keeping a kid busy is, to be honest, that it keeps him or her out of trouble.
A study from Northeastern University’s College of Criminal Justice offered evidence that girls involved with sports were less likely to exhibit delinquent behavior, while boys benefited more from church or community activities. The same study explained how students view their particular schools may affect their personal behaviors. The more positive their views, the more positive their actions.
See? There’s something to having some real school spirit.
Those are interesting details, but any parent can counter with another benefit: Kids involved in after-school activities are usually just too danged tired to do anything else once they get home.
I can’t help but laugh at the pictures on my social media news feed of parents driving their kids home from games or other events. Those kids are wiped out, usually fast asleep in the back seat.
Wear ’em out during the day, and they’ll be way too exhausted for anything else later.
Those activities also are great for teaching both teamwork and responsibility. The National Center for Education Statistics reports, “Indicators of successful participation in school include consistent attendance, academic achievement and aspirations for continuing education beyond high school.”
Youngsters learn a work ethic early. Be on time. Be ready. Practice, practice, practice. Learn how to work with others, and learn how to give of yourself for the sake of a team. Keep working to get better, and you’ll get better.
Good, good stuff for any kid to learn. They’re already working on writing their success stories, and they don’t even realize it. Seeing them develop a real passion for whatever they’re doing is one of the greatest parts of my job.
There are tons of good reasons for getting kids involved in all sorts of activities.
I’ll offer my own reason, and in my unsolicited opinion, it’s the main one.
The kids have to want to do it.
That’s it. There’s no better reason to enroll a child in any activity — sports, dance, music, theater, whatever.
How many more stories do we have to hear of parents forcing a child to do something just because the parents want it? I’ve encountered so many young athletes who have long been ready to call it quits just because they only played for their parents — those moms and dads who still dream of the kid landing a big scholarship or a professional contract.
I’ve dealt with the parents who immerse their kids in activities just to keep them out of the way. Get those brats out of the house, right?
I once coached my daughter’s youth softball team. I had a little girl whose mother was always late picking her up from practice — sometimes an hour or more late. I’d sit with the little girl or play catch with her until whatever time her mother arrived.
The child finally told me she only played on the team because her mom signed her up. Mom liked dumping off the kid after school and then taking off and doing her own thing. All she had to do at the end of the day was go home and put the child to bed at night. Those activities sure made her life easier. The child’s opinion didn’t matter.
I could share tons of similar stories.
A guy whose dad rode him for years to focus solely on one sport, when all the young man really wanted to do was become a game warden. Another mom who forced her daughter into piano lessons at a very young age. By the time the young lady finished high school, she completely ditched her musical activities. All she’d really wanted to do was become a photographer.
Those parents didn’t bother asking what the kids wanted. They just signed ‘em up and sent ‘em out.
I’m all for keeping kids busy. I’m all for the idea of allowing them to learn valuable skills while building some incredible memories of their time on a field, a court or in a performance. Those activities can build lifelong benefits.
But in trying to figure out what activity fits the child, might I suggest checking with the child?
Activities are great, but the kids have to want to do them.
Any other reason for involving them is just plain pointless.
