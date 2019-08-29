Pct. 4 Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire has been arraigned and is waiting to be booked at the county jail.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said Chesire has been arraigned at county Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Judge Billy Ball's office on multiple charges, including two misdemeanors and a felony.
Cheshire's felony charge is continuous violence against a family member. The misdemeanor charges are both class A and are for assault/family violence and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
State District Judge Bob Inselmann signed the warrant for Cheshire's arrest, Lenderman said.
At this time, Cheshire has yet to be booked at the county jail. The Lufkin Daily News will pursue the affidavits for his arrest and update the story as more information becomes available.
