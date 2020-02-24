The Deep East Texas Council of Governments will have two special presentations at its February meeting in Houston County.
The event will be at noon Thursday at Larry Bruce Gardens, at 3198 County Road 4600 in the Davy Crockett National Forest outside of Kennard.
Guest speakers include Stephen F. Austin State University President Scott Gordon and Texas Division of Emergency Management assistant chief Shaun P. Miller.
Gordon was named SFA’s ninth president last summer, succeeding the late Baker Pattillo. He previously served as provost of Eastern Washington University and spent 22 years at the University of Southern Indiana, where he served as dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Education.
In his role at TDEM, Miller is responsible for the state’s emergency management programs within 35 counties, including all of Deep East Texas. He works closely with local emergency management and law enforcement officials in each county.
“We’re excited to have Dr. Gordon and Assistant Chief Miller joining us this month,” said Bill Holder, DETCOG president and Trinity River Authority representative. “SFA is a great asset and resource for our region, and TDEM plays a huge role in the safety of all our citizens. We invite any interested citizens to join us this month for this special program.”
The DETCOG board of directors business meeting will follow the presentations.
For more information, call the DETCOG office in Lufkin at 634-2247.
