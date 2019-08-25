The Sabine and Angelina Ranger District is seeking candidates to fill vacancies on its Title II Resource Advisory Committee created under the Secure Rural Schools Act.
The committee is responsible for the development and recommendation of projects that will benefit national forest land in Shelby and Sabine counties, as well as monitor the projects and provide advice to the Forest Service.
Congress recognized the merits of seeking the advice and assistance of our nation’s citizens through the enactment of the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1972. The FACA requires that committee memberships be “fairly balance in terms of the points of view represented and the functions to be performed.”
The Sabine/Angelina Resource Advisory Committee was formed in 2011 and currently has eight members, with four additional members in the approval process. Since that time it has approved and completed 14 projects totaling more than $800,000.
Project examples include: road paving in campgrounds, Forest Service road maintenance, recreation area maintenance, non-native invasive plant control and purchasing of equipment or supplies to support work. Project funding also can be used to leverage grant dollars and collaboration with partners, such as federal and state agencies and nonprofit organizations.
“We are looking for diverse candidates that are highly motivated and service oriented and interested in actively engaging in the work of the RAC,” said Sabine National Forest Ranger Kimpton Cooper.
The committee is made up of individuals from all walks of life, including elected officials, industry representatives as well as representatives from local civic organizations, environmental organizations and others.
Cooper said although the focus of the RAC projects and activities are based in Sabine and Shelby counties, committee members do not need to be residents of either county; they only be interested Texans.
“We’re looking for people with energy and commitment to the long-term benefit of our national forests, who also are interested in working with a diverse array of interests represented on the committee,” said Cooper.
Members will be selected for the Sabine RAC including seats representing the following interests:
■ Organized labor or non-timber forest product harvester groups
■ Nationally, regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations
■ State elected office holder or their designee
■ Developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle users or commercial recreation activities
■ County or local elected office holder
■ Energy and mineral development interests; or commercial or recreational fishing interests
■ Dispersed recreational activities
■ American Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area
■ Commercial timber industry
■ Archaeological and historical interests
■ School officials or teachers
■ Federal grazing or other land use permit holders, or nonindustrial private forest land owners in the area
■ Nationally or regionally recognized wild horse and burro interest groups, wildlife or hunting organizations or watershed associations
■ Representative of the public at large
Any Texas resident interested in serving on the committee must complete an application form that will be used for a required background check. There is no pay for committee members, but they can be reimbursed for travel expenses to meetings.
Applications are available at Sabine National Forest office in Milam and are due by Oct. 31.
For application forms, contact Kimpton Cooper, Sabine District Ranger or Becky Nix, RAC Coordinator at 5050 state Highway 21 east, Hemphill 75948, or call (409) 625-1940.
