For their home opener, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners added a little drama and flair as an introduction to the new team and season.
Kaylee Ancelot drove an RBI single to centerfield to score Jayda Carter with the walk-off game winner in AC’s 5-4 win over San Jacinto College Saturday at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex.
After the Coyotes tied the game 4-4 in the top of the seventh inning on a Victoria Jiminez RBI sacrifice fly, AC’s Jayda Carter led off the bottom of the frame with her second double of the game.
After a walk to Sara Mayes — who earlier blasted her nation-leading ninth homer of the game — Ancelot ripped the ball into centerfield for the game winner.
Lady ’Runner pitcher Ebbie Rodriguez earned the win in the circle, coming on in the fifth inning in relief of Kaylee Berdoll, who held San Jac to three runs over her five innings of work.
The Coyotes won the nightcap 11-1 in five innings.
AC (5-6-1) will travel to Galveston on Friday for a doubleheader scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.