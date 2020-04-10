While the coronavirus has canceled community celebrations, traditional church services and the Easter Bunny’s gig at the mall, Mother Nature might deal a final blow to egg hunts in the yard this year — unless you want to trade your Easter bonnet for a raincoat.
Cooler temperatures with intervals of clouds and sun today are expected to give way to thunderstorms — some severe — Saturday through Sunday morning, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service’s office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Showers and thunderstorms will begin to spread over the region on Saturday, with some becoming strong to severe overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threats late Saturday, mainly across Northeast Texas, the NWS states.
The severe weather threat increases and advances eastward on Sunday, encompassing Deep East Texas, all of Northern Louisiana and much of Southwest Arkansas, with the possibility of heightened wind and tornado threat during the morning and early afternoon hours, especially across portions of North Central and Northeast Louisiana, the NWS states.
Sunday’s predicted high of 79 is expected to cool down to 44 degrees overnight.
A flood warning has been extended for the Neches River near Diboll, affecting Angelina, Trinity, Polk, Tyler and Houston counties until late Saturday night.
