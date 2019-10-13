NACOGDOCHES — A seven-year NBA coaching veteran, Mitch Vanya enters his first season as an assistant coach on head coach Kyle Keller’s staff at SFA in the 2019-20 academic year.
“We are very excited to add someone with Mitch’s experience and basketball resume to our staff,” Keller commented. “During my time at Texas A&M, I was able to witness his work ethic and enthusiasm about enhancing the experience for student-athletes both on and off the court. Mitch will be a tremendous asset for our basketball program, especially since he brings a unique NBA viewpoint to our staff, which will help us grow.”
Prior to his arrival in Nacogdoches, Vanya spent five seasons in a pair of different roles for the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
From August of 2017 until May of 2019, Vanya served as the Assistant Coach for Advanced Operations.
Among his duties while serving on head coach Mike D’Antoni’s staff in that role were opponent scouting, assisting in defensive strategy and game prep, assisting with player development and serving as an assistant coach for the Rockets’ summer league squad.
Before assuming his duties as the Assistant Coach for Advanced Operations, Vanya spent three seasons as the Rockets’ Head Video Coordinator — a role he was also in for Texas A&M men’s basketball program from May 2013 through August of 2014.
As video coordinator, Vanya assisted heavily with opponent scouting while overseeing game prep, play diagramming, film exchange and video editing. Vanya’s seven years of service for the Rockets yielded a pair of trips to the Western Conference Finals as well as a three-year period that featured the best three-year win total in the history of the franchise.
Vanya got his start with the Rockets in December of 2011 when he signed on as the team’s assistant video coordinator. His introduction with the Rockets came on the heels of a four-year stint at Texas A&M as the Aggies’ graduate assistant and head manager.
A dual graduate of Texas A&M, Vanya obtained his bachelor’s degree in sports management in May of 2009 before earning his master’s degree in higher education administration in May of 2011.
Vanya and his wife, Megan, reside in Nacogdoches with their daughters McKinley and Mallory.
