The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors, effective Sept. 10.
The board suspended Dr. David R. Shafer’s Texas medical license and restricted Dr. James Martin Stocks’ medical license. The action against both doctors was taken without notice and took effect immediately.
The disciplinary action remains in place until the board takes future action.
The board found that Shafer had been diverting Schedule II controlled substance prescriptions he wrote in his wife’s name for his own personal use, and obtaining prescriptions from practice partners.
He is currently enrolled in an inpatient rehabilitation program in Louisiana.
Stocks is prohibited from possessing, distributing or prescribing controlled substances in Texas and shall not serve as a treating doctor or prescribe to himself, his family, his peers or others in which he has a close personal relationship.
Stocks was arrested on or about Aug. 12 for charges that include felony diversion of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Evidence before the panel includes Stocks’ admission that he treated a colleague for around 15 years, including prescribing him opioids on a monthly basis, without conducting regular examinations and without conducting appropriate monitoring of the patient’s compliance with prescribed medications. As a result, the patient became addicted to opioid medications and is now in treatment for this addiction.
