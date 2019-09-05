Howdy East Texas and God Bless America.
I’ve got another big ‘‘thank you’’ to all who joined us at the Post on Monday for our Labor Day celebration. We had a good turn out, of both familiar faces and a few new friends as well. We appreciate the support and hope everyone had a great time eating and dancing.
Now we’re looking forward to the carnival, carnival, carnival.
It’s the first week of September, and that means we’re only a few short weeks away from the VFW Fall Carnival. Carnival and festival season is coming fast, and we know you won’t forget us on the first weekend of October, from Oct. 3 all the way through Oct. 6.
This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so we look forward to hosting a good time for the whole community. The Heart of America Carnival will be here to provide all the great carnival thrills, games and entertainment you’ve come to know and love, including live bands.
And of course, the Post Auxiliary will be serving up all their traditional carnival goodies, including homemade desserts, turkey legs and funnel cake fries. Remember, admission and parking are free and arm bands will be discounted on Thursday night with a donation of three canned goods.
More details on specific hours, prices and discounts are coming via our Facebook page as we get closer to time.
We still have lots of other activities between now and then, including dances on Saturdays and Karaoke Thursdays. Catch us on Facebook for a full calendar of upcoming events, @lufkinvfw on Facebook (the one with the Cross of Malta Emblem), or give us a call at 634-4133.
Don’t forget, Post Meetings are second Monday at 7 p.m.
And last but not least, I’d like to give one more really big ‘‘thank you’’ to The Lufkin Daily News and staff for all their support of us and our activities, especially over the last year. Y’all have helped us tremendously, and we appreciate it.
Have a good one.
