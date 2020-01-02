Lufkin police are searching for two suspects who stole electronics from Target early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to an alarm call at the Lufkin Target at 2:01 a.m. Thursday, a report from the Lufkin Police Department states. While officers were on the way, Target security reported two suspects broke into the store and took electronics before leaving in a silver sedan on South Medford Drive.
Upon arriving officers found one of the front doors shattered and an empty, shattered Apple electronics display case.
The suspects fled the store with more than $5,000 worth of electronics, including an iPhone, Apple TV sticks, an iPad and other Apple accessories. They dropped other small accessories on the way out.
The store’s surveillance footage shows the suspects run up from the back of the parking lot and use a window-punch tool to shatter the front glass before they ran into the store. While inside, a getaway driver pulled up to the front of the store in a silver sedan with damages on the driver’s side and a rear fender with the left tail light out.
After two minutes and 40 seconds, the suspects ran out of the store with a white trash bag filled with the stolen goods.
The two suspects who entered the store appeared to be black males. The driver’s appearance is unknown at this time.
Those with information on the crime are asked to call LPD at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
