Two of our daughters are moms. From them, my wife and I get near-daily reports on the goings-on inside their respective homes. Which grandkid came up with yet another cute saying for our family’s canon of expressions — we have “gamingoes” for flamingoes, “bee-boos” instead of blueberries and a ton of others. Which grandkid is potty training, or which grandkid is in need of medical advice from my nurse wife.
But in each of our daughters’ early days as moms, we got other reports, and the reports — although years apart — were nearly identical.
“I’m a terrible mom!”
Those words came in a miserable wail of sorts. Something mom was doing or trying to do didn’t work out. Or maybe one of the little knuckleheads chose an inopportune moment to take a header off a couch. Little kids are pretty good at playing mini-stunt people. Let mom turn her back for a second, and that will be the very second the kid goes full-blown daredevil.
The self-bashing has come in any and every situation in which the mother blames herself for something not going right with her child. To us older, more-experienced parents, nearly every single “catastrophe” seems minor. Why are you calling me about this? Is the kid still breathing? Fine. You’re good.
I’m a dad, and I’m forever grateful for it. No way in the world I’d want to experience momhood. I didn’t start worrying about my kids until they were old enough to fall down the stairs.
Moms? They start worrying from the moment the pregnancy test comes back positive. One of our girls currently is pregnant with her second child. She’s already worrying about heartbeats, oxygen levels and all kinds of other weird stuff we guys wouldn’t even know to consider. What the heck is a trimester, anyway?
Moms worry. It seems to be part of their handbook. They worry about what and when we eat, where we go, how much effort we put into learning at school, whether another girl or boy is gonna break her “baby’s’’ heart … if it can go wrong, mom’s worried about it.
If it does go wrong, you know who mom’s gonna blame?
Mom.
I’m blessed to have had two mothers in my life. My biological mother, and my “acquired” mother — the one responsible for the majority of my raising. Both played different roles, and neither was perfect. In fact, both sat with me years after my childhood and talked with me about the way they wished they’d done things.
See? More mom doubts.
When I was young and dumb, I blamed them for not knowing everything. For not doing everything perfectly. I wouldn’t understand any of it until I became a parent.
I couldn’t possibly comprehend a mother’s worries. I sure couldn’t understand a mother’s hours. Moms are on-call 24 hours per day, every single day of the week. Even if they happen to enjoy a short getaway, they’re not really getting away from mom-ing. In fact, things can go smoothly for 11 months and 29 days, but let mom duck out for a single day of “Her Time,” and all Hades will break loose.
Every mom learns on the fly. All those books on motherhood make great liners for the cat box, but they’re not especially useful otherwise.
For one thing, the author’s kid ain’t the same as any other kid, and the author ain’t the same as any other mother. There may be some similarities, but when it comes to moms, there are no exacts. What works for one kid isn’t necessarily going to work for another. One mom may have her way of handling things, but her way isn’t the only way.
As I observe all this from a safe distance, I realize for moms, there’s no guidebook, and there’s no finish line. Moms don’t get their own graduation ceremonies. So when does a mother get to stop being a mother?
How about, never?
And when does a mom get to pat herself on the back and realize she’s actually done a great job?
Not until her children are grown. Way, way grown. Not every mother gets to live long enough to see the fruits of her efforts.
My “acquired” Mom is turning 80 years old this week. She raised seven children, and thankfully, she’s lived long enough to see how we all turned out. With seven of us, the odds were stacked that at least one of us would turn out really bad. Like, serial-killer bad. Total dirtbag bad. If Mom had merely gotten five or six of the seven of us to some semblance of respectability, she could have counted herself a success.
Somehow, she managed to guide every one of us in the right direction. Each of us has a work ethic. Each of us is devoted to our families. All those qualities (most of them, in my case) the woman tried to instill within us have come to fruition.
Now, finally, she can look back and realize she wasn’t a “terrible” mom. She was just a mom doing the best she could with what she had, and we kids hope we’ve done enough to prove her right.
I hope my own worried mom-children get to feel the same way someday.
For all you younger moms out there beating yourselves up any time things go awry with your child or children, I’d only say: Ease up. Give yourself a break. There haven’t been many moms in history who didn’t have the same doubts and worries you’re having now. Those who had no doubts probably had no cares.
Mistakes? They’re the one guarantee in parenthood.
When do you get to find out what kind of mom you were?
When your kids are grown. When they can come to you and express gratitude for your efforts. When they can do something to make you proud — something to which you can point directly and say, “I taught him/her that.”
Way, way down the road. It’s not much comfort now, I know. For now, motherhood seems as if it’s nothing but a never-ending parade of doubts, messes and catastrophes.
Lots and lots of doubts.
Take a moment this Mother’s Day and pat yourself on the back. You deserve it. Your best is all you can do.
Then go check on your kid.
Sounds like he just fell off the couch again.
Happy Mother’s Day.
