Lufkin police arrested two people following a pursuit of a vehicle stolen from South Carolina Sunday morning.
Donny Grammar, 24, of New Ellenton, South Carolina, and Rebekah Clark, 26, of Aiken, South Carolina, were arrested after a 14-minute pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Lufkin Police Department.
An officer working traffic on Loop 287 came across the stolen Chevy Tahoe and attempted to make a traffic stop near the Texas Department of Public Safety Office. The driver, Grammar, refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed.
Eventually, Grammar took a right turn onto Raguet Street and drove toward downtown Lufkin before taking another right onto Angelina Street and continuing on to Feagin Drive.
The vehicle turned left at the intersection of Feagin and Loop 287 and proceeded northbound. An officer attempted to spike the tires near Ellen Trout Zoo but had no success, and the vehicle took the Kurth Drive exit. At that point, the Grammar stuck his hand out the window and motioned he would stop.
Officers made a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle and identified Grammar and Clark. Grammar reportedly admitted to the police he had stolen the vehicle from a friend.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found six guns, two of which were reported stolen, as well as counterfeit money and a black pouch that had a scale, baggies, needles and nine grams of methamphetamine. One needle had clear liquid in it. A pink pouch containing needles also was found.
Grammar has been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, delivery of a controlled substance and forgery of a financial instrument. He remains in the Angelina County Jail at this time with a $120,000 total bond for his charges.
Clark was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and posted bond Sunday.
