One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and FM 357 in Polk County this afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At 1:40 p.m., a 2003 Mercedes-Benz passenger car was traveling west and attempted to cross U.S. 59, but they failed to yield the right of way from the highway crossover to a 2016 Peterbilt, a release by DPS said.

The Mercedes was struck on the passenger side and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace. Officials are still trying to identify next of kin and the identity will not be available until then.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 71-year-old Steve Lacombe, of Hessmer, Louisiana, was not injured.

The Texas Department of Transportation is closing U.S. 59 at midnight for approximately one hour to clean up a hazardous materials spill resulting from the crash.

DPS will continue to investigate the incident.

