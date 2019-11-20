The Texas Forestry Association presented its annual Excellence in Wood Design Awards to Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches and Texas Farm Credit in Brenham during the organization’s annual conference Oct. 16-18 at The Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches.
The Excellence in Wood Design award has been presented for 52 years as a positive outreach program for TFA. The main criteria for the nominations state the projects must be located in Texas and they must have been completed within the past five years. The award was presented in two categories this year: Special Project and Commercial.
“The Fredonia Brewery received the special project nomination for its creative use of existing wooden structures,” said Rob Hughes, TFA’s executive director. “Though the main building which houses the brewery is metal, it was situated in the middle of the property to maximize the use of the existing wooden garden building, pergola and arbor design that were part of the Dragon Fly Nursery. The garden building is made of pine lumber and shiplap siding. The pergola and arbor are made of pine lumber as well and stained dark in color.”
Inside, the bar surround is timber-framed local pine built by Red Suspenders, which does not use nails or screws in its construction. The huge, heavy pine beam framing, which displays the beauty of the bar, is held together by mortise and tenon construction. The bartop is made from a few large pieces of local black walnut harvested after a lightning strike hit a tree.
Vince Beard, Paul Murray and some of Paul’s Coast Guard friends, and Chris and Jacob Philbrook built 30 tables and 60 benches for seating both inside and out. These benches and tables were all constructed of pressure-treated loblolly pine from 4-by-4s, 2-by-4s and 2-by-6s cut into pieces utilizing different types of rabbet joinery. The wood for the tables and benches was obtained from Cal-Tex Lumber Company.
Texas Farm Credit in Brenham received the award for the Commercial category. The structure was completed in July 2019 and serves as a regional administrative location for the rural lending cooperative while housing home mortgage and administrative personnel, in addition to agricultural lending officers.
“Fine wood products, provided by Elder Hardwoods, play a dominant role throughout the design of the building,” Hughes said. “The aesthetic goal of the project was to invoke the nostalgia of a 1900s farmhouse, pieced together to show growth over generations.”
On the exterior, rough cypress is used for board and batten cladding to emphasize the “barn,” which protrudes from the “house.” On the interior, they showcase several diverse species such as cypress, walnut, pecan and a mixed species blend on the conference room ceiling and coat nook. Additional main sources of wood used throughout include the building structure, interior doors and trim.
The project architect is Singleton Zimmer Haliburton Architecture and Collier Construction built the facility. The project displays a welcoming rough cypress barn door feature on the outside and a finely crafted pecan and walnut accounts desk inside. It has stained board and batten siding, exposed tongue and groove porch roof decks with exposed rafters, and 14-by-16 solid cypress timber silo door jambs and header. The sheer size and girth of the post and beam convey a sense of solidarity, meant to withstand the test of time. Solid wood doors, louvers, trellis, live edge mantle and window seat, coat nook and the multi-species conference room ceiling continue to spread their beauty throughout. Finally, handcrafted hardwood tables complete the building interior.
“The project presents wood as a forefront material, used to accentuate different areas of the design to give each space its own character,” Hughes said. “The use of various species brings diversity in materials yet allows cohesion when the project is viewed as a whole. The inherent warmth the wood brings about makes this project feel like home and creates a space worth coming to work in every day.”
