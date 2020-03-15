Both Angelina College basketball teams exceeded expectations in 2019-20, with both the Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners advancing to their respective Region XIV Conference Tournament Championship games — and the Roadrunners winning the title.
Following the season, players from both the women’s and men’s squads earned post-season superlatives.
Travis Henson and Lovietta “Pinky” Walker earned 1st Team All-Region and 1st Team All-Conference nods, with the sophomore Henson leading the Roadrunners in scoring all season.
Other Roadrunners earning acclaim were Christyon Eugene, 2nd Team All-Conference; and G’Warren Douglas and Kyron Gibson, Honorable Mention.
Other Lady Roadrunners named to the lists were Tyeisha Smith, 1st Team All-Conference; and Tai Porchia, Honorable Mention.
Henson, a sophomore from Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, led the team with 15.6 points per game. Henson, the Conference Tournament MVP, converted 39.7 percent of his 3-point attempts and shot 82.3% from the free-throw line. His season high of 33 points came against Coastal Bend Community College.
Walker, a freshman from Forest Lawn High School in Calgary, Alberta, averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She scored her season high of 33 points against Kilgore College and earned All-Tournament honors.
Smith, a sophomore from St. Frances HS in Baltimore, Maryland, led the Lady ’Runners in scoring with 15.4 points per game (6th in the league) despite missing several games with an injury. Smith also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Eugene, a freshman from Spring, finished second in scoring on the team with 9.5 points per game. He hit 40.7%of his 3-point attempts, and he averaged 3.2 assists per game. Eugene also earned All-Tournament honors.
Douglas, a sophomore from Strength N Motion Prep in Cleveland, Ohio, scored 9.2 points and grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game. He shot 47.7% from 3-point range, and he, too, earned All-Tournament honors.
Gibson, a freshman point guard from Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, Louisiana, led the team in assists with 4.7 per contest — including a pair of 12-assist performances. Gibson scored a season-high 19 points against Panola College.
Porchia, a freshman from Camden Fairview High School in Camden, Arkansas, led the Lady ’Runners in rebounding at a 7.7 boards-per-game clip. She was third in scoring at 11.3 points per game. She finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds in a game against Blinn College.
While the Lady Roadrunners finished their season with a 19-13 record, the Roadrunner men are in a holding pattern for the NJCAA’s Division I national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Originally scheduled to open on Monday, the tournament has been postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The NJCAA earlier this week announced it will attempt to start the tournament on April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.