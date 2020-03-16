Lufkin and Diboll ISDs are feeding Angelina County students breakfast and lunch this week, utilizing drive-thru stations.
Lufkin ISD Student Nutrition Services director Amanda Calk said the high school site saw 50-60 families pass through for breakfast, and they anticipate more throughout the week.
Lufkin and Diboll are serving all children from 0-18, not just their students. However, the students must be present in the vehicle.
At Lufkin’s sites, families drive through the school parking lots, tell the nutrition employees how many students they have and collect the food to-go. Food is also prepared with caution at regulated temperatures and handled with sanitized and gloved hands, Calk said.
Staff has been instructed to stay home if they or a family member feels even remotely sick. Lufkin High School cafeteria co-manager Jacquelyn Mouton said she is not afraid of catching the virus. Her focus is on making sure the students are taken care of and safe from germs.
“We want to make sure that we are here for the kids who may not have the food at home,” Mouton said. “Breakfast and lunch are the only meals they get. For a lot of kids, this is it for them, and we want to make sure that they still get this because we don’t want any kid going hungry.”
“These are such great ladies, and they’ve all shown up with great attitudes today excited to feed these kids,” Calk said. “This is what they do every day, and they’ve got big hearts for the kids.”
As the situation progresses, the district will look at what changes might need to be made to the plan, Calk said. She used transportation as an example. If a student cannot get to one of the feeding locations, how can the district help them?
“We are set up in a couple of the neighborhoods, and we’ll see what the response is like,” Calk said. “We may open up more sites throughout the week if we need to.”
Diboll ISD purchased a nutrition services van last summer to use for various services. The district has drivers delivering food to families, in addition to their physical sites.
“We’ve had several parents make comments that they’re very thankful to us, and it just warms our hearts to be able to do a little something to help the community in any way that we can,” child nutrition supervisor Kerri Sanford said.
The Diboll locations are open during the lunch hour and include lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day so the families only have to travel once.
“I feel great giving them something to eat,” H.G. Temple Intermediate/Elementary School cafeteria manager Maria Cantu said.
They are sanitizing regularly, wearing gloves, keeping their distance and following all food safety protocols, Sanford said.
“To us, it’s not much different than during the regular school year,” she said. “There’s germs all year long.”
Like Lufkin, Diboll is keeping tabs on the situation and ready to make changes if the situation demands it, Sanford said.
Hudson, Huntington and Central superintendents have stated they do not have plans to feed students this week, but they are developing plans should the closures last beyond one week.
Zavalla Superintendent Ricky Oliver said their campus encountered a power surge over the weekend that resulted in all of the cafeteria’s food spoiling. Once they have resolved that situation, they will develop a plan, he said.
