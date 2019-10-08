Last week, Woodland Heights hosted the annual Healthcare Networking Association’s Strength in Pink Luncheon.
For the past seven years, the Strength in Pink Luncheon has been a popular event attended by members and friends of the health care community. It’s a time of encouragement and a pause from the busyness of everyday life to remind women to take care of themselves.
At the luncheon, attendees heard from Dr. Cheryl Suiter, local obstetrician/gynecologist and breast cancer survivor, on the importance of early detection. Self-exams and annual mammograms are key. She urged everyone to be a warrior for their own health and encouraged them to be a warrior for their friends and family.
I echo her message.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you can make an impact by turning awareness into action. Make that appointment with your physician. Get your mammogram. Pay attention to your body.
Woodland Heights has taken the next step and will soon be offering ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound) in addition to the 3-dimensional mammography that has been offered for several years now. ABUS is specifically for those with dense breast tissue.
Breast screening can be personalized using individual risk factors. When there is dense tissue present, your physician may recommend additional imaging such as ultrasound to help visually differentiate dense tissue from cancer.
This supplemental imaging of dense breasts can help patients avoid delayed diagnosis and begin treatment sooner. Being proactive in your health is always a good decision.
For more information on ABUS, email jennifer.stevens@woodlandheights.net.
