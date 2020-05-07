Pedro Martinez Jr. was arrested by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase today.
After the chase, the sheriff’s office gained information on Martinez, who had recently evaded law enforcement on a separate occasion. A sheriff's office deputy staked out a residence where he observed Martinez leave in a silver BMW, a release by the office said.
Patrol deputies and some Lufkin police officers initiated a traffic stop, but Martinez actively evaded arrest, driving down Loop 287 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to the release.
The chase continued down FM 58 and involved dozens of police vehicles, according to witnesses.
Martinez entered the Fuller Springs community and exited his vehicle on Mockingbird Trail. He fled on foot into a wooded area where he was subsequently fired at with a Taser and taken into custody, the release states.
Martinez has been the subject of several foot pursuits and manhunts in recent weeks, the sheriff’s office said.
He was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit sexual assault, sexual assault, stalking, evading arrest or detention and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, among many others.
