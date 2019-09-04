Lufkin police identified the man who died in a Tuesday night crash.

Jonathan Durrell Cole, 31, of Lufkin, died following a crash in the 1500 block of Tulane Drive according to a release from Lufkin police public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.

The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. when Cole's Camaro swerved off the road and crashed into a tree in a yard. Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball pronounced Cole dead at the scene.

At this time there is no further information available regarding the crash.