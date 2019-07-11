The chance of storms in Angelina County has become more likely as a tropical disturbance continues to develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for our area for disturbed weather, saying soon-to-be Tropical Storm Barry could strengthen into Hurricane Barry by Friday, a release from the National Weather Service states.
“The system should deliver some heavy rainfall to the central Gulf Coast over the next couple days as it drifts slowly west just offshore,” the release states. “Outside of the system’s circulation, record warm low temperatures are possible across portions of the Southeast and Gulf Coast within a hot and humid summertime air mass.”
Today’s forecast has a 40% chance of thunderstorms with a high near 94 and a low around 76, along with heat index values as high as 106, the NWS Shreveport, Louisiana, office reports. Friday’s forecast is sunny in the morning with a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. through the night. The high Friday is near 93 and the low is around 76.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the Shreveport NWS office states storms are more likely within the area due to the tropical system come Friday and the weekend.
“During Friday and especially this weekend into early next week, thunderstorms will become much more numerous with heavier rainfall,” the outlook states. “A potential for flooding may arise as a tropical system develops along the Gulf Coast and then moves inland during this weekend. This system will then move over parts of our region late this weekend through early next week and keep us wet through the middle of the month.”
Saturday’s forecast has a 30% chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, with a 50% chance after 8 a.m. and through the night. The high is near 86 and the low is around 71. Sunday has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 86 and a low around 71. The 40% chance of storms persists through Monday, which has a high near 88 and a low around 74.
In response to the chance of storms, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin District personnel are fueling trucks and beginning to prepare the fleet. A release from TxDOT spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks encourages residents to make preparations and stay informed of road conditions and closures during the storms at drivetexas.org.
