Fernanda Pena Nieto had herself quite a 19th birthday party.
The Angelina College freshman from Colombia netted a hat trick — she scored four goals a little more than a week ago against Paris College — and the Roadrunner women steamed past Montgomery-Rockville (Maryland) 7-0 Sunday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
Pena Nieto also assisted on a goal, with one of those going to Daisy de Boer, who finished the match with a pair of goals.
For de Boer, Sunday marked her seventh goal in the past six matches.
Bety Hernandez and Kayla Cervantes also scored in the win; Cervantes’ goal was the first of her collegiate career, while Hernandez tallied her fourth of the season.
The Roadrunner women (6-3, 4-2) will host Ranger College on Saturday as part of an AC women/men doubleheader. The women will kick off at 2 p.m., with the men following at 4 p.m. at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
